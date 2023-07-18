A video of a young lady lamenting over the bad customer service she got at a hair saloon has got people talking

She revealed that it happened when she tried getting her hair coloured grey

Netizens who saw the video also shared their experience in situations like this

A young Ghanaian lady who visited a hair salon to have her hair coloured left disappointed.

The lady, known as @boujee.vee on TikTok, took to TikTok to share her ordeal, recounting how she vividly told the hairdresser and even the caretaker of the saloon of her intent to get her hair coloured grey.

The lady said after the hairdressers relaxed and bleached her hair twice, she realized that the colour of her hair had changed to a gold colour instead of the grey she insisted on.

She said it was at that point that the hairdressers admitted that they didn't have the grey colour and tried arguing with her.

"In the end, I asked them to give me a darker colour, and I went home," she said in an angry tone.

Ghanaians react to the encounter of the young lady at the hair salon

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video also shared bad experiences they faced at a hair salon

missyadda1 stated:

Ghanaian service providers cannot say we can’t do or we don’t have

Nana Yaa Adutwumuaa stated:

I went to a barbering shop, I wanted a wine color, you should see my hair now, the rainbow has got nothing on me

Leonna Sarkodie reacted:

Look at his wicked face Next time go to hair palace at lapaz they are the best with dying products.

MotherHood Yard

In Ghana here, it seems there’s no grey oo it happened to me twice …same story as yours… they spoilt my hair

Lady flaunts relaxed hair

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady decided to quit the natural hair journey, and her video has left many people talking.

The plus-size fashion and lifestyle content creator made a video capturing her journey back to the relaxed hair gang.

She prepped her thick and long natural hair before applying the chemical to her tresses.

