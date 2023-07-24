A brilliant Ghanaian young man called Peter Dadzie is helping a lot of needy students years after KNUST offered him free admission

He set up Akurase Mpuntuo Foundation in 2020, which has now helped 8 people to get full scholarships

Peter spoke to YEN.com.gh about the future prospects and plans of his foundation, how it's funded, among others

Peter Dadzie, a Ghanaian young man who got free admission to study at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, is now helping other less-endowed students to also get similar opportunities.

On his LinkedIn handle, Peter shared an inspirational story of starting his organization called Akurase Mpuntuo Foundation in 2020, which has helped eight students get scholarships so far.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Peter indicated that the grand dream of his foundation is to help many young people overcome the barriers to their education.

"The grand dream of the foundation is to improve the livelihoods of all rural dwellers in Ghana in the areas of education, healthcare, innovative agriculture, and the provision of WASH facilities and services. WASH stands for water, sanitation, and hygiene. Relating to education particularly, we hope to ensure that every young person in any rural area will have access to quality uninterrupted education without any barriers. Our dream is to provide the needed support and scholarships for young people to overcome any barriers to their education," he said.

How Peter Dadzie's Akurase Mpuntuo Foundation is funded

When asked how the foundation is funded, Peter revealed that it is from the personal contributions of both himself and his team members.

"In terms of funding for the organization's expenses, I together with other team members donate 1% of the salary from our day jobs to support the foundation's work. We also receive support from benevolent persons and partners. However, we are open to partnering with interested persons and organizations to provide more opportunities to young people in rural areas," he stated.

He added that selection into the program is based on three criteria that the beneficiaries must meet:

Must be resident in a rural area in Ghana.

Must have completed SHS with good grades.

Must demonstrate that he/she needs financial support for his/her education.

"Anyone can reach us to support or for support via mail or call at info@akurasempuntuo.org and 0501856810 respectively," he added.

In conclusion, Peter stated:

I must add that after selecting the beneficiaries, we pair them with astute persons in academia, industry, and nonprofits to undergo a year-long career mentorship. During the mentorship, we guide them to apply for tertiary schools and scholarships. We now have 43 young people under our year-long mentorship program. While assisting them to apply for scholarships, we are raising funds to grant our own scholarships so many more young people can have access to quality education without any barriers.

