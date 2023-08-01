A Ghanaian female farmer showed off a yam tuber with five fingers in a video that has received many reactions

One woman who captured the moment, stunned by the yam's features, described the tuber as a miracle

The Instagram video, which has more than 1,000 views, left many people astounded by the rare tuber

A female farmer believed to be a Ghanaian showed off a rare yam tuber with five fingers in a video that has received many views and reactions on social media.

The unidentified lady was captured by another female farmer who recounted their day's routine. The cameraperson indicated that they harvested the yam with unique parts when they visited the farm.

Ghanaian lady exhibits tuber of yam with 5 fingers. Credit: gharticlestv.

Woman amazed by the yam's features

Stunned by the yam features, the woman who filmed the moment described the tuber as a miracle.

Instagram account Gharticlestv posted the footage online, where many were also amazed.

''Wow! Will you be able to eat this yam?'' Gharticlestv quizzed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the online video of the yam with five fingers

Commenters who reacted were amazed. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the remarks.

Kkwartengjusteegmail.co7 commented:

It's part of God's plan.

Abdul_aziz.ahmed said:

Why won't I be able to eat this yam? This will even help manage five.

Adjvnn posted:

It means you'll eat it for five days.

Wealthy_kojo_adasyd commented:

I will sell this on the Internet for around ¢5000.

Kojosketches3 commented:

This is really nice❤️.

Reliveghana posted:

She keeps lifting the wrong hand each time. The most mysterious video of the day. That means it's time to get off Instagram for 24 hrs now.

Kimilist said:

This yam go sweet.

Coco_brown_model commented:

God is so marvellous.

Mingle.two said:

I go eat and even eat the fingers add, hw3 no carry me play.

Kay_bruno commented

Hand of the God of yam.

Ayisi_14 said:

You don't eat and bite the hands that feed you.

Beckyismynname posted:

Hi five yam.

Classicgod commented:

This is natural.

Megkaygh said:

This is natural and not magic.

Heebazack reacted:

I would not even touch that, not to talk of eating it.

Everything_eyecandy said:

I'm not eating this.

