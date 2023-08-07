Nana Agradaa, in a wholesome video, met her lookalike and interacted with her

The lookalike, Agradaa Junior, got endorsed by the fetish priestess-turned-preacher, who encouraged her

However, Agradaa sarcastically warned her lookalike against establishing a church to mimic her

Fetish priestess-turned-preacher Nana Agradaa, known privately as Patricia Asiedu, met her lookalike and endorsed her in a video. Agradaa, excited to see her lookalike, warned her against establishing a church, making the lookalike group laugh.

In a Facebook video that has trended online, Nana Agradaa welcomed the trending lookalike group, Four Kings, into her home, as they introduced Agradaa Junior, a new group member who was unveiled a few weeks ago.

During their visit to Agradaa's residence, the preacher excitedly welcomed them and engaged in a funny verbal exchange with her lookalike.

Agradaa's lookalike said:

Today, Agradaa Junior has met the original Agradaa.

The controversial ex-fetish priestess burst into laughter with the Four Kings group members, stating that she personally endorses Agradaa Junior.

She responded:

I officially endorse Junior Agradaa, but make sure you don't establish a church on your own.

Watch the video of Agradaa meeting her lookalike, Junior Agradaa, below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Agradaa meeting her lookalike and endorsing her

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video as they hailed Agradaa for her kindness and tolerance

Awopare Linda commented:

This church is just for lookalikes only oo King promise,kuami Eugene and jnr pat

Eric Zivan commented:

See how boys make happy, dem know say taasen ghana be de3 they'll get.

Barikisu Issah commented:

Infact we are all mad for this country. Chaiiii asem oh

Issa Milito commented:

This is nice. Hope it doesn't end up in a fight

