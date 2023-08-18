The police arrested a fetish priest during a demolition exercise at Nima in the Greater Accra region on August 15, 2023

Many wondered why Nii Odiasempa did not vanish if he was really a fetish priest with powers, as people are made to believe

He explained that the police showed him some respect when he met them so he decided to reciprocate their good qualities

Nii Odiasempa, the fetish priest who was whisked away by the police at a demolition site in Nima, said he could have vanished but decided not to because he revered the police.

He added that he learnt of the demolition exercise and decided to act since the Nima land belongs to his clan.

The fetish priest said he consulted the ancestors, and they showed him what to do. He then took a bottle of schnapps and went to the site to follow the instructions of the ancestors.

“A group of people called to inform me of the demolishing exercise. I got angry and consulted the ancestors, and they showed me what to do. So I took a bottle of schnapps and leaves."

“When I got there, I called them – I wasn’t going to fight them, but if it was about a fight, something bad may have happened. When I got there, I wanted to teach them a lesson, but I forgave them because of our maker,” he added.

He explained that when he got near the police, they asked him to remain calm and directed him to a place. He did not know they had parked their vehicle there.

“I was chanting, and the police told me to take it easy. They then told me to sit inside the vehicle. All of a sudden, they took me to the police station. We are all natives of Greater Accra, and such an act is not good.”

Nii Odiasempa on why he did not vanish

On why he did not vanish when he was arrested, Nii Odiasempa said the police initially accorded him respect, so he reciprocated. He told Kofi TV that he thought they would have a conversation with him, not arrest him like a criminal.

On August 15, 2023, Nii Odiasempa was arrested by the police at Nima when he attempted to distract an ongoing demolition exercise in the area.

He is not the first fetish priest to be arrested; on June 7, 2021, the police arrested a 16-year-old fetish priest after some children stole their parents' money for him.

