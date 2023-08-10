Wanderlust Ghana star Saka has bluntly stated that their Accra to London overland journey was pricey and not for the poor to undertake

He confirmed that the team spent a significant amount of money to fuel their expensive whips to reach their goal

The business owner partially talked to Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani about how much he spends on fuel alone

Wanderlust Ghana member Saka, real name Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah, has stated that the Accra to London overland expedition was costly.

Saka admitted in an interview with Ghanaian journalist Stephen Kofi Adoma, known professionally as Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, that the journey would be difficult for the financially challenged to complete due to the money involved.

Wanderlust Ghana star Saka claims their Accra to London road trip is not for the poor. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/KOFI TV.

Source: Twitter

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Saka Homes was among 12 tourist enthusiasts, including a woman, who successfully embarked on a 10,000-kilometre journey from Ghana's Accra to London, UK.

The journey began on July 23, 2023, and ended on Sunday, August 6. The group travelled through several African countries, including Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco, before crossing the Mediterranean by ferry to Algeciras, Spain, and driving to Barcelona through Valencia, said citinewsroom.com.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They landed in London after completing their long-planned journey through Monaco and France.

Saka revealed that the crew spent a significant amount of money fueling and refuelling their automobiles to achieve their aim of making history.

Watch the interview below:

Meet Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah of Wanderlust Ghana

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian real estate developer Saka and the Wanderlust Ghana team made history.

They travelled from Accra to London by road, driving through Aburi to Nsawam, Kumasi, Sunyani to Dormaa and then via Golokrom to Cote d'Ivoire and Morocco before entering Europe.

Following the historic achievement, information on some team members surfaced online.

Why wives of married Wanderlust Ghana members did not join Accra to London road trip

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Wanderlust Ghana, the Ghanaian team that undertook the Accra to London road journey, explained why their wives did not join them on the daring expedition.

In an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi of Despite Media, they explained that their wives and children ''prayed for them and were not infected with their adventurous spirit to join them on the expedition.''

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh