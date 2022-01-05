A Ghanaian preacher, Osofo Attah, has stated that a person still living with their parents at age 30 is under a curse

The clergyman advised that such a person must seek spiritual assistance to break the curse to progress in life

Osofo Attah shared the claims in an interview on Vibes in 5 with Arnold Mensah Elavanyo

A Ghanaian preacher, Osofo Attah, has opined that a person still living with their parents at age 30 may be under a curse and needs spiritual assistance.

The clergyman asserted that one must leave their parents' abode or family house before that age to face life.

Speaking in an interview on Vibes in 5 with Arnold Mensah Elavanyo, Osofo Attah indicated that, at age 30, one should have the capacity to rent a house and not depend on their parents for their daily upkeep or survival.

He further stated that there is a curse if one is at age 35 and is still living in a single room and depending on their parents to survive.

Osofo Attah referenced Abraham in Genesis Chapter 12 to support his assertions.

Nigel Gaisie Makes Wild Claims

Not long ago, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, listed 10 things he considers a failure if not achieved at a certain age or in life.

In the long list of claims seen on his Facebook account, he says a person still staying with their parents or family compound at age 35 is a failure.

The Ghanaian preacher also stated that ''you’re a colossal failure if you still believe life begins at 40,'' explaining that youngsters around the world are taking over.

Drinking, Womanising and Stealing Don't Make a Man of God Fake

Meanwhile, Nigel Gaisie recently averred that drinking alcohol, philandering or stealing does not make a man of God fake.

He indicated that people out of ignorance assert that engaging in the generally considered 'vices' undermine God's anointing on a Kingdom representative in the earth realm.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh's Philip Abutiate, Prophet Gaisie stressed that every "mortal vessel has a weakness.''

