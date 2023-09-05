Prosper Owusu, a student of AAMUSTED, allegedly passed away from severe fire-related injuries on September 1

His body caught fire during an Opoku Ware II Hall traditional procession, where he was rushed to KATH for medical treatment but died

TikTok user, Yhaa Agyeiwaa, took to her platform to commiserate with his family and the entire university community

TikTok user, Yhaa Agyeiwaa, has mourned the demise of the late Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) student, Prosper Owusu.

She sent out a heartfelt condolence message to commiserate with the deceased's family and loved ones.

Pretty lady mourns AAMUSTED chief priest Prosper Owusu who died from fire-related injuries at KATH. Photo credit: yhaa_agyeiwaa.

Source: Twitter

''My deepest condolence to the family of Prosper Owusu, the traditional council of Opoku Ware Hall and the entire university community,'' the inscription on a video she posted read.

Background

Prosper Owusu, 23, was a third-year maths learner of AAMUSTED before his untimely death on September 1. He died from fire-related injuries after his attire and body caught fire during an Opoku Ware II Hall traditional procession.

The deceased was executing his duties as the chief priest with other students in the hall when the fire incident happened on Friday, August 25, 2023.

He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical attention but succumbed to the injuries.

Since Owusu's demise, people, including Yhaa Agyeiwaa, have been posting content to mourn him.

Watch her video below:

Reactions as TikTok user mourns Prosper Owusu

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

AGANA WEDAM commented:

Rest well, Prosper.

Nana Ama said:

Oh Prosper, rest in peace.

Am rita posted:

Arrested, rest well, don .

Funeral poster of AAMUSTED chief priest emerges

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prosper Owusu, a level 300 student of the Akenten Appiah-Minkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), whose demise was reported on September 2, will be laid to rest on Thursday, September 14.

Information spotted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @aamusted_live revealed that the funeral service of the young man will be held at Ahenema Kokoben Santasi Road in the Ashanti Region.

The 23-year-old, popularly known on campus as Arrested and the chief priest of Opoku Ware II Hall died due to severe burns he suffered during a hall procession at the university on August 25.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh