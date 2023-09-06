A Ghanaian lady has shared a video of herself and two police officers who were demanding to look through her bag

The lady refused and asked for reasons why they wanted to search her bag, but the police did not give her any reason that would let her allow them to search her

They later asked to take her to the GREDA estate police station which was the nearest security post in the area

A young Ghanaian lady shared a video of an encounter with the police, which caused them to take her to the police station.

In the video, the lady recounted that the police officers stopped the car she was in and asked to search her bag. She was watching a video on her phone when the police stopped the Bolt, she was in.

However, she refused to allow the officers to look through her bag.

The police said she looked suspicious hence their reason for the search Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 Source: Twitter

"I was in a Bolt right now and the police stopped us. I thought he was even coming to check the driver, but he wants to check my bag, and I'm asking if I fit a description. He said no, but once he suspects I look suspicious, he wants to search my bag."

The lady suggested that they go to the nearest police station, so the case is looked at in detail.

The two police officers joined her in the car and headed towards the GREDA estate police station.

One of the officers allegedly got aggressive and threatened to handcuff her to the police station, but the other officer asked that they join her to the station as agreed.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

The footage which was shared by @sikaofficial1 on Twitter (now X), saw several people react. Many wondered if such a rampant search was legal.

Read some of the comments below:

@Mr_Owusu62 said:

I want to record, police allows you. Let’s do our work as the police, no I won’t let you. This lady is misbehaving and very suspicious per her act yet people will understand the lady more because it’s a civilian against a security personnel.

@mrcobbina wrote:

She has nothing doing for the day it seems..what's so hard allowing dem search ur bag when u know u got nothing to hide...2known gal.

@_JeffersonCFC said:

one time a policeman stopped me and searched me thoroughly after, he asked for my headphones bag and found out some bundles of cash, his next question was ‘ah 3y3 sika anaa’ ?? what i said in my head,had it came out like i’ll be Nsawam for years really annoying sometimes

@CobbyBillioN wrote:

She is so confident because she knows her right. And she didn’t disagree when they wanted to take her to the nearest police station. A police man once kept an item in my bad and arrested me for having tramadol with me. Since then,i have never allowed any Police Man to search my bag

@Everydaynewsgh said:

Can the police search your bag without warrant?

@NanaConduah_ wrote:

But I learnt the Police service must always provide a search warrant before they can conduct any form of search.. someone please educate me

