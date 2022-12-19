A police commander in the Sawla district of the Savannah Region have been robbed by unidentified thieves

The police commander had been out on patrol duties at night when the thieves broke into his home

The thieves made away with his flat screen television in what has thrown the area into a state of despair and fear

Some unidentified robbers have broken into the home of a district police commander and stolen his flat screen TV set.

The incident, according to reports sighted by YEN.com.gh happened at the Sawla District in the Savannah Region.

The high-ranking police officer had been out on patrol duties when the hardened criminals broke into his apartment to robbed him.

A stock image showing a thief scaling a wall.

Source: UGC

The incident has thrown the Sawla district into a state of despair as many express worry that if the thieves could break into a police commander’s home to steal, then they could easily break into their homes too.

Police have not officially commented on the matter.

The Sawla district is one of the hotspots for criminal activities in Ghana.

In March 2022, residents pleaded with the police to intensify night patrol in the town to curb the rising insecurity in the District.

They said the presence of the police patrol at vantage points at night will assure residents that their lives and properties were safe. Their appeal was on the back of strange killings, half burials, and the rampant robbery cases recorded in the district and nearby towns.

It was the reason the police administration intensified the night patrols that resulted in thieves robbing the commander who had been on duty.

