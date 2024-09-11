Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and his son, Daniel, shared a heartwarming moment in a social media video, expressing their love for each other

The two hugged as the Archbishop called Daniel "The man," to which Daniel replied, "He's the bigger man"

The video, which showed their strong bond, has got many social media users commending the two for the beautiful relationship they share

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the presiding Archbishop and general overseer of Action Chapel International, and his son Daniel shared a heartwarming moment.

In a short video, the two showed how much they loved and appreciated each other.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams hugs his son, Daniel Duncan-Williams, and wishes him well. Photo credit: @deewillslive

In footage shared on social media by @sikaofficial1, the father and son hugged each other and expressed their love for themselves.

Daniel, who possibly set up the camera, came from behind to his father, who was already in front.

When he got near his dad, they put their hands around each other, and the Archbishop said:

“I’m here with the man. He’s the man.”

Daniel responded:

“He’s the bigger man. Love you, Dad.”

They both laughed after Daniel's comment, followed by a response by the Archbishop.

“Love you too. Stay safe.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Duncan-Williams and son's video

Several people who saw the video were happy about the relationship between the Archbishop and his son. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@Maxibrown2 said:

“A proud moment. This right here, every smile is what true happiness means. Happy for them 🫡”

@Kingofkumasi_ asked:

“They are together now?”

@_Ellionaire wrote:

“The main man”

@Yawgospel_56 said:

“Love is beautiful”

@Celebra51837821 wrote:

“The devil wanted attacked Duncan through his son”

@Climax84 said:

“It’s good to see them happy together again”

Duncan-Williams prays for his son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Archbishop Duncan-Williams prayed for his son, Daniel, in front of the congregation on his birthday.

Daniel Duncan-Williams celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams prayed for his son at the altar during the service, embracing him while making declarations.

