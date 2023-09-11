Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix shared a video recounting his ordeal with a police officer at Kasoa over his driver's license recently

Zion said he did not have his physical driver's license in the car he was driving and explained to the policeman that he had a photo of it on his phone

But the police officer failed to accept Zion's excuse and asked him to take his car to the station until he produced the actual license

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has shared a video narrating his encounter with a police officer at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipal District of the Central Region of Ghana.

In a video, he narrated that on Friday, September 8, 2023, he was going to Suhum in the Eastern region to meet a physically challenged person, so he asked his driver to wash the car while he drove another vehicle to sort out an issue he had with a new MTN SIM he had bought.

"When the police stopped me, he asked for my driver's license and I told him it was in another car since I only came to solve the challenge with the SIM card. He said he would not take the explanation since my license should always be with me."

According to him, he even went on to show the police officer a shot of the license on his phone but the man said he prefers to see the physical card.

"Then he said I should go park the car at the police station and bring the card before I take my license. I admit he was doing his work but he should have been understanding."

Another police escorted him to the station to park his car. He only got his car back after he brought his driver's license and showed it to them.

Zionfelix added that aside from meeting a physically challenged person in Suhum, he was also going to meet the chiefs of the area. When he got there the chiefs had left.

"There were some chiefs in Suhum waiting for me. But because of that incident, they had left when I got there. It looked like I had disrespected the chiefs."

@Zaki Wise Zaki said:

My brother, you must applaud the officer. What you thought the officer would have considered and left is discretional. And so the fact that the officer didn't do what you wanted doesn't mean what the officer did is wrong.

@Zillah Maame Serwaa wrote:

Master u were wrong.....even in America the same thing.Some will take ur excuse.Other will even mess u up.come to DC with this ur excuse.And u will end up with about 2tickets.Zion law is law wai.lets all abide with their rules and regulations and Ghana will be a perfect place to live

@Owura Kofi Hayford said:

Bro chill everything happens for a reason

@Wàn Addy wrote:

When ever you are moving a car move it with your driving license zion

@Sikapa B Ventures said:

They wanted some coins and u refuse to do that so time waste is the punishment for you

@McKeown James wrote:

Zionfelix Entertainment News please he wanted you to give him something for breakfast because it was in the morning

