A young man has left many in awe as he shared a video to announce that he had left Ghana

He advised prospective travellers against dealing with agents who come under the guise of helping them at a fee

Netizens who saw the video congratulated him, with many asking about the processes involved

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young man announced his departure from Ghana to Canada by sharing a cute video of his final days in the country.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the final preparations being done by @eugene_mint prior to his travel to pursue further studies.

Man shares video of his final days in Ghana Photo credit: @eugene mint/TikTok

Source: TikTok

It also captured the adorable moment at the airport, where the young man bid goodbye to his loved ones before boarding the plane.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the caption of the video, the young student said he processed his travel documents without the help of any agent, hence urging prospective travellers to also do the samealso to do the samethe video below

Ghanaian man commended him

Netizens who thronged the comment section have congratulated him, with many people trying to find out how he processed his travel documents himself.

Nanaajwoa18 stated:

Congratulations dear I tap into your blessing in Jesus name Amen

AMA commented:

Congratulations I tap into your blessing

Safoking reacted:

I’m coming there soon

Nana Oduro

Congrats bro I tap into ur blessing

Afia Aseda Awuku

congratulations, can you please guide me through the process .

Man regrets moving to Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another man in Canada said the one thing he regrets most in life is moving from his home country to a North American country.

In a video, the grown man said he believes he would have done much better in life if he had stayed in his home country in the Caribbean.

He explained that he stayed in Canada for 20 years and could not own a property, but now owns two homes after relocating to his country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh