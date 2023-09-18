Hallelujah Gospel Attobrah Annan, a 7-year-old Ghanaian girl and the daughter of a former professional football player and pastor, has showcased her remarkable football skills

Hallelujah Gospel Attobrah Annan, a remarkable 7-year-old Ghanaian girl, has captured hearts and imaginations with her extraordinary passion and talent for football.

The daughter of a pastor and former professional football player, she aspires to one day don the jersey of the Ghanaian national team.

In a recent interview with Kofi TV, Hallelujah showcased her impressive skills in both football and the English language, fluently expressing her ambitions.

Despite her young age, she adeptly balances her schoolwork with rigorous training, already affiliating herself with a football academy.

What sets Hallelujah apart is her choice of training partners—she practices with boys her age because no girls in her age group are actively involved in the sport.

Undeterred by gender stereotypes, and with the help of her parents, she takes to the field with determination, displaying a level of dedication that belies her tender years.

How social media users react to the story of Hallelujah Gospel Attobrah Annan

As Hallelujah continues to pursue her passion, many are eager to see her make strides toward her goal of representing Ghana on the international football stage. Below are some of the reactions they shared.

@evansmensah6893 said:

I live in Leipzig and lives near RB Leipzig, I always have the chance of watching the training from their academies and watching Hallelujah now gives goosebumps all around my body. Speaks good English. God bless you father.

@enochanane2309 mentioned:

I am really impressed with the father. He is doing a great job. I really love what he is doing for this kid. I pray this kid grows to see her dreams come through. Let’s all support her as much as we can as a country and she will go far. I am really touched❤❤❤.

Watch the video below:

