A family is reeling from a series of tragic events as the sister of Afia Ahenkan, who lost her life at the hands of her houseboy, revealed that their mother had recently passed away

They were preparing for her burial in October, and the family is now faced with the added burden of grieving for Afia's untimely death

The sister expressed the profound difficulty and pain the family is enduring, emphasizing the tremendous challenges they are facing during this trying time

The biological sister of Afia Ahenkan, the 35-year-old woman whose life was tragically taken by her houseboy, John Alista, has shared the heart-wrenching details of their family's recent struggles.

According to the sister, their mother had recently passed away, and the family was preparing to lay her to rest in October, only to be confronted with the shocking incident involving Afia.

Speaking to Naana Donkor Arthur, widely known as NDA, the sister expressed the profound difficulty and pain the family is currently enduring.

She said,

"It's very difficult, it's not easy at all for myself and the family, but it has already happened, so what can we do? Our mother is supposed to be buried in October, and now this has also happened."

This tragic sequence of events has left the family grappling with immense grief and sorrow, compounding the challenges they face during this trying time.

