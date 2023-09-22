A confrontation unfolded in the United States between Ghanaian social media influencer Twene Jonas and an individual claiming to be the son of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu

The self-identified royal criticised Twene Jonas for his vocal criticisms of traditional leaders in Ghana and called for greater respect for elders and cultural norms

This encounter has sparked discussions on the influence of social media personalities and the balance between freedom of expression and cultural respect

A recent street confrontation between Twene Jonas, a well-known Ghanaian social media personality, and an individual who identifies as Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son has ignited widespread discussions and reactions.

Captured on video, the encounter occurred in the US, where Twene Jonas resides.

Known for his vocal criticism of traditional leaders in Ghana, Twene Jonas found himself in a heated exchange with the gentleman, who admonished him for his outspoken comments.

The man asserts that he has lived in the US since childhood and called on Twene Jonas to exhibit greater respect for Ghana's elderly and traditional leaders.

The confrontation between the self-claimed Asantehene's son and Twene Jonas heaps reactions

The gentleman emphasised the significance of preserving traditional values and respecting cultural leaders. This has sparked conversations about Twene Jonas' balance between freedom of expression and respecting cultural norms and authority.

@KarimFayar commented:

He might be related to Otumfour but obviously not his son. Otumfour’s son is dark in complexion and have this calm demeanor.

@Spiddlez_ said:

As they parted ways norr he say “chaley nkwasiafoc ne mma no wehu feeli omo feeli”. Twene Jonas you wan advise..no be today

@tilaw_1 indicated:

If they deport you. I swear Ghana economy go dey cool you’re the cause of all the problems

Twene Jonas shares photo of himself posing with Beyoncé mannequin on Instagram

Meanwhile, Twene Jonas, in a recent Instagram post, shared an image where he humorously appeared to be socializing with American singer Beyoncé, even though it was the artist's mannequin.

The photo featured Jonas posing behind the mannequin, creating the illusion of being in the company of the real singer.

The image sparked amusement among social media users, who teased Jonas for his playful attempt at portraying a fictitious encounter.

Twene Jonas faces rejection when proposing dinner to a German lady, challenging stereotypes

Also, Jonas encountered a public rejection when he invited a German lady to dinner. Much to his surprise, she declined the offer and left, challenging his assumption that foreign women are generally more receptive to dating advances.

This incident has ignited conversations and online responses, highlighting that real-life interactions can defy preconceived beliefs and stereotypes.

