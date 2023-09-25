Beautiful TikTok Star Meyiwa Vera Causes Confusion In Town As She Holds: "I Want A Husband" Placard
- TikTok sensation Meyiwa Vera has made headlines by holding up a placard that reads "Looking for a husband" in a video shared on her TikTok account
- This unconventional approach to finding a partner has generated significant attention and reactions on social media
- Meyiwa Vera's bold and humorous quest for a husband has heaped comments about the evolving dynamics of modern romance
TikTok sensation Meyiwa Vera is making waves after capturing attention as she stirred up a buzz in town.
In a bold and unconventional move, she held up a placard that read, "Looking for a husband," and shared the video on her TikTok account, sparking a flurry of reactions from viewers and social media users.
The video has gained significant traction and showcases Meyiwa Vera confidently displaying her quest for a life partner with a sense of humour and openness. However, it is suspected to be a prank.
Her unconventional approach has resonated with many, leading to an outpouring of comments, shares, and engagement across social media platforms.
How social media users are reacting to the video of Meyiwa Vera holding a placard
In an era where traditional dating norms are evolving, Meyiwa Vera's lighthearted and direct approach to finding a husband has struck a chord with those who appreciate her honesty and courage.
Below are some of their reactions.
Baby️ said:
Me ooh I’ll be thinking maybe you wan use me do ritual ni ahhh…fine gal like you ❤️❤️
Tushka Bae commented:
it's the lady with the shirt "Trust Nobody"for me...she was kinda confused
Eunice mentioned:
This is better than going to nons miraj show and getting the insult of your life
O_la_olu_wa stated:
I saw her that day ooo on my way to work I just Dey laugh say Person wey me I know from TikTok, she just Dey whine all of una
Watch the video below:
Young woman abandons feminism, expresses desperation for marriage in emotional video
Meanwhile, a young lady has renounced feminism after missing out on marriage and childbearing; she could be seen breaking down in a video.
In the video shared on Instagram, the lady said she is so desperate for a husband because she's got a lot of depression around her. The unidentified lady promised to be an obedient wife, adding that she is no longer a feminist.
42-year-old woman boldly seeks a husband on Twitter, sparks diverse reactions
In other news, a 42-year-old woman has fearlessly turned to Twitter to announce her search for a husband, revealing that she has no children.
Her candid declaration drew mixed reactions from numerous Twitter users, with some suggesting she change her display name from "The Iron Lady."
