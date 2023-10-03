Prophet Kumchacha has stated that men must be bold enough to walk up to women they like and ask them out

He said the men who use their friends as a medium to propose to women should stop

Kumchacha explained that such men need prayers and should reach out to him or other pastors to be delivered

Founder and Leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries Nicholas Osei, popularly called Prophet Kumchacha, has called on men to be bold and propose to women they love.

The renowned prophet said some men who are not courageous enough to speak to the ladies themselves ask their friends to do that on their behalf.

In a video shared by UTV Ghana on Facebook, Kumchacha said this was not right as it showed how timid such men are.

Prophet Kumchacha said men must be bold enough to ask the women they like out Photo credit: Prophet Kumchacha Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

He said men who can't propose to women should be prayed for and delivered from such. He called on them to come to him or any other minister, so they prayed for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"When people meet girls they like and can't propose to them, they send their friends to go and do it on their behalf. If you meet a lady you like, ask her out. If you can't do it, then you need to be delivered. If you can't propose to a lady, let us pray and deliver you."

Watch video below:

Spending long hours in church affects marriages

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kumchacha said a significant cause of marital issues is the long hours spent in church.

He said he does well not to keep his congregants in church for long hours because of this.

“Church services which last for longer hours can cause problems. Sometimes it can cause marriages to break and foster quarrels between a husband and wife. Some services can start at 8:00 am and close at 5:00 pm. I feel that such long durations are not profitable for anyone."

Church members must increase offertory

Meanwhile, Prophet Kumchacha recently shared his displeasure with the amount given as an offering by his congregants.

In a video, he explained that the offering could no longer take care of the bills of the church

"We know petrol and rent have increased, but when members come to church, they keep giving GH¢1, GH¢2 and GH¢5 during collection. Please, and please again, increase the amount your offering for us. Increase the money you give to the church to make the current prices so it can sustain itself and grow."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh