Emmanuel Nana Appiah Sam, who encountered 14 trails after enrolling in KNUST, has achieved significant academic success

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, he shared his journey from facing initial setbacks to graduating as the top student at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR)

Now he has obtained a scholarship for a master's degree at University College London (UCL)

He also expressed gratitude for the support he received and emphasised the transformative role of prayer in his life

Ghanaian achiever Emmanuel Nana Appiah Sam, who faced 14 trails after studying at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and was denied a certificate, has now reached remarkable academic heights.

In 2020, he earned his first degree at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) as the top graduating student.

a master's degree in the UK at the prestigious University College London (UCL) on a scholarship.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Emmanuel shared the exciting news of

He revealed getting two successful scholarship applications, including the UCL GREAT Scholarship and the University of Southampton Commonwealth shared scholarship, which earned him two partial scholarships.

Emmanuel Nana Appiah Sam is grateful to everyone who has helped him get this far

Moreover, he expressed gratitude for the support he received from Honorable Alexander Afenyo-Markin, his friend Kojo Ghunney, and his uncle and mentor, Dr. Odame-Larbi, who helped cover various expenses.

Emmanuel concluded by expressing his deep gratitude and recognizing the positive impact of prayers on his life, adding,

"I am grateful for the prayers of Apostle Gilbert and Pastor Nana, which changed my life. I have also been a consistent Alpharian since May 2022."

