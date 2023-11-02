A heartwarming video captured Romeo, a young student, leading his school assembly and displaying remarkable confidence and maturity

He greeted his peers, led them in reciting the Lord's Prayer with closed eyes, and instructed them to sing the national anthem

The scene, which included teachers' support, showcased Romeo's leadership qualities and the unity within the student body, leaving a lasting impression on viewers

A young boy named Romeo recently led the assembly in his school. The endearing scene was captured on video, showcasing Romeo confidently addressing his fellow students.

With a cheerful greeting, he asked the students how they were doing, warmly engaging them.

A collage of little Romeo and a section of the students at assembly Photo credit: @snr6361 Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, Romeo urged his peers to close their eyes and join him in reciting the Lord's Prayer. The entire assembly, comprised of students his age and even older, obediently followed his instructions. Their tiny hands folded in prayer, and they closed and recited the prayer in unison, reflecting their respect for their young leader.

Following the heartfelt prayer, Romeo instructed everyone to sing the national anthem. The students enthusiastically joined in, creating a harmonious rendition that resonated through the school grounds.

Throughout the assembly, teachers, appreciating Romeo's leadership qualities, stood among the children to support and ensure the smooth flow of the proceedings.

Little Romeo confidently wielded a microphone, his words ringing clear, while a male teacher stood by his side, offering guidance and encouragement.

Netizens react to the video

The video of little Romeo leading his peers has touched the hearts of many, serving as a testament to the potential and innocence of youth in fostering positive environments within educational institutions. Read some of the comments from the video shared by @snr6361 below.

@bankzmacline said:

I heard our father good afternoon heaven well done guys

@happinesschioma90 wrote:

this boy is a born leader...this school also teaches children self confidence..see his poise

@Qweku_Hans said:

Lord your children are greeting you ooh Good afternoon heaven

@tilly._.twist said:

Let me see any teacher teaching my children A for Apple again

@Chybest wrote:

This boy is so brilliant and wow. I'm amazed that a little boy could do this. i pray for more wisdom

@Beauty Queen said:

omo, where is this? I want to register my child.

@Louie's Glamour wrote:

So adorable God bless you little king

@Bridget Nana Afia Am asked:

So nobody is talking about the anthem these kids try sha

@Chidoc1 wrote:

Mic big pass the guy but he control am well!

@Ni Ta said:

He dey talk like principal

Source: YEN.com.gh