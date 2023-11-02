A Ghanaian man who works with a private security company said he earns GH¢980 monthly, facing financial challenges as he supports his wife and two children

With rising expenses, including increased rent and daily living costs, Joe publicly thanked his supportive wife and appealed on air to his landlord to reduce the rent

His story highlights the resilience of individuals in the face of economic constraints and the importance of community support

Joe is a Ghanaian man living in Pokuase in the Greater Accra region and working as a security man with a private firm earning GH¢980 monthly.

Despite his modest income, he faces financial challenges as he supports his wife and two children. Joe's monthly transport costs amount to GH¢510, while he spends GH¢150 on food, leaving him with a mere GH¢320 cedis.

Joe called into a radio show and added that he uses some of the remaining money to pay utility bills and is left with only GH¢260 for the upkeep of his wife and two children.

Meanwhile, Joe said his rent has been increased from GH¢250 to GH¢300, and he is expected to pay two years in advance by December 2023. To address the rent increase, Joe appealed to his landlord during a radio broadcast, requesting the opportunity to pay a one-year advance instead of the standard two years.

Amidst these challenges, Joe expressed his gratitude to his supportive wife, acknowledging her significant contribution in managing the household. He publicly thanked her, urging others to join him in appreciating her efforts.

