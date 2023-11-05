Famous priest Reverend Father Andrew Campbell has been recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award

He received the prestigious honour at the 2023 Humanitarian Awards Global at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra

The video where he mounted the stage to receive the award has raked in many views and compliments

Ghanaian-Irish preacher Reverend Father Andrew Campbell has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Humanitarian Awards Global.

The event, which happened at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, was graced by Ghanaian movie stars Yvonne Nelson and Joselyn Dumas.

Father Andrew Campbell honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo credit: ghkwaku.

The founder of the Lepers Aid Committee and parish priest of Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra ascended the stage to receive the honour.

He was captured in a video that has been viewed many times by social media users. More than 1,000 people had watched the footage at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend Reverend Father Andrew Campbell

Marianmaameesi indicated:

Well deserved .

Chichilita_the_lady commented:

Aww, Father Campbell .

Sona_ceee posted:

You have done a lot you deserve it.

Iamyaa_eli indicated:

Congratulations, Rev Fr Campbell SVD. Nii, well deserved. The Catholic church is proud of you.#proudtobeacatholic.

Akosuaa20 commented:

Father Campbell is a great man. A well-deserved award.

Source: YEN.com.gh