Abena, a 17-year-old girl from a village, faced unimaginable challenges after becoming pregnant through a traumatic 'by-force' incident by an irresponsible gentleman.

Despite the adversity, she refused to succumb to societal pressures and discrimination, instead embracing motherhood while holding firm to her beliefs.

A good Samaritan, identified as Yeboah of Bones Man TV, shared the inspiring story, recounting how he encountered Abena during this challenging period.

Abena, a 17-year-old girl gets 4As after pregnancy Photo credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

Witnessing her intelligence and resolve, Yeboah provided crucial counselling and motivation, urging her to return to school as education stood as the key to success.

Abena, undeterred by the mockery and discrimination she faced, decided to pursue her education with the unwavering support of Yeboah.

"After her final exams, everyone was shocked about her result because no one expected that result from someone who had gone to school for nine months with pregnancy and still stood under so many kinds of mockery and discrimination. She had 4As and 4Bs," Yeboah said.

Abena gets into UCC to pursue nursing and starts off well with first class

The community was astonished when Abena not only completed her exams but achieved exceptional results (4As and 4Bs), securing admission to the University of Cape Coast to pursue her dream of becoming a professional nurse.

Yeboah expressed gratitude for the financial support received from the community, enabling Abena to pay her school and hostel fees in full. Abena, now a university student, is excelling academically with a GPA of 3.7 as she embarks on her journey to level 200.

Abena still needs more support to further her education

Yeboah passionately appealed to the community to continue supporting Abena's education, emphasising the transformative impact of collective assistance.

He urged individuals to contribute financially or provide any form of support, emphasizing that every little bit makes a difference in helping Abena achieve her dreams.

Source: YEN.com.gh