Emmanuel Mensah, a Ghanaian entrepreneur running a salon business in South Africa, recently disclosed that his monthly profits amount to nearly GH¢13,000.

Emmanuel expressed his aspirations to relocate to Canada or the US, citing challenges with obtaining permanent residency in South Africa despite his successful venture.

In an interview with SVTV AFRICA, Emmanuel detailed his business model, stating that while some in the industry charge as low as 20 rands (GH¢13) per haircut, he prices his services between 60 (GH¢39) and 150 rands (GH¢98). This strategy, influenced by the location of his salon, has proven lucrative, allowing him to generate approximately 50,000 (GH¢32,911) to 60,000 rands (GH¢39,493) per month.

However, Emmanuel emphasised that the primary challenge lies in securing permanent residency in South Africa, particularly for foreigners. He revealed that even having a child with a South African woman does not guarantee a straightforward process.

Addressing concerns about safety for foreigners in South Africa, Emmanuel provided nuanced insights. He noted that safety depends on the specific location, stating that areas with a lower foreign population might experience more violence. Contrarily, he suggested that living in areas densely populated with foreigners tends to be safer.

Emmanuel's story sheds light on the complexities foreign entrepreneurs face in South Africa, balancing financial success with the challenges of immigration and safety concerns. His aspirations to move to North America reflect a broader trend among individuals seeking more favourable conditions for residency and business opportunities.

Ghanaian Hairdresser In South Africa Seeks Help To Return Home

Meanwhile, Blessing Nana Konadu, a young Ghanaian woman, expressed regret over her decision to migrate to South Africa, citing deceptive promises of high earnings.

She revealed the harsh reality of working conditions and unpaid wages upon arrival.

After six years, Blessing now sells meat pies and wishes for assistance to return to Ghana.

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had sparked a huge debate on TikTok after he remarked that people who are lazy must drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man working as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse said the key principle of success abroad is hard work; hence, anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling.

