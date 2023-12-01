A lady who used to hawk groundnuts by the roadside took to TikTok to share her massive transformation

A video she shared showed her days as a groundnut seller, carrying a tray of groundout on her head in traffic

Her transformational photo displayed her looking bright and ravishing while wearing very skimpy clothes

A pretty Ghanaian woman who was once known for selling peanuts on the streets has undergone a striking transformation, turning heads on TikTok.

The viral video shared on her TikTok account showed her past as a street vendor walking tirelessly in traffic to sell bottles of peanuts, looking unkempt and tired.

However, she changed after a few years of selling peanuts on the streets. Her transformation video showed her growth into a glamorous slay queen as she wore a short black dress that contrasted sharply with her former modest attire shocking many TikTok users.

The online community has also applauded her journey, commending her hard work and the massive turn her life has taken. Nevertheless, not everyone approves unanimously, as some criticised her bold fashion choices, deeming them inappropriate. Many felt the young lady had glowed up but lost her morals in the process.

Groundnut seller's transformation shocks many

loner ‍♂️ wrote:

I remember you, I buy ground nut one time wow you've really glowed up

ehiz_destiny reacted:

You really suffer ooo … God is good

Favorite wrote:

Who say God no they see transformation nah

N乂T・INTERPOL commented:

From selling groundnut to selling yourself

Another lady shows off transformation

In another story, a Ghanaian lady, in a TikTok video, showed her before and after photos, highlighting her massive transformation.

The first photo showed how she looked before she got blocked by her then-boyfriend, while the second photo showed how much her looks had improved.

Also, in the first photo, she looked skinny and young with short hair, and in the second photo, she looked more mature and elegant, rocking a wig.

