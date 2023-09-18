Ghanaian musician King Promise bagged the Best Male West Africa award at the 2023 edition of the prestigious AFRIMMA awards at the Meyerson Symphony Center

He beat eight other musicians across West Africa to sweep the award that was held on Sunday, September 18, 2023

Lots of congratulatory messages poured in for King Promise as he swept the award

Ghanaian singer King Promise swept the Best Male West Africa award at the recently held 2023 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) Awards.

King Promise wins Best Male West Africa at the 2023 AFRIMMA. Image Credit: @IamKingPromise

Source: Instagram

King Promise wins at the AFRIMMA awards

Ghanaian musician King Promise made Ghana proud at the AFRIMMA awards on Sunday, September 18, 2023, in Dallas, Texas, at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

The Terminator hitmaker won Best Male West Africa, beating Nigeria's Adekunle Gold, Asake, Omah Lay, and Buju.

Fellow Ghanaian musician Black Sherif and other musicians, including Didibo, Tonton, and Satrinos Raphael were in the same category.

King Promise shared a photo holding the plaque that had the words AFRIMMA and AFRIMMA 2023 Best Male West Africa written on it, as well as his name.

Meanwhile, AFRIMMA made a mistake when announcing the award on their social media page as they claimed he was Nigerian.

King Promise wins Best Male West Africa at the 2023 edition of the AFRIMMA awards.

AFRIMMA announces King Promise's win on their Instagram page.

Ghanaians congratulate King Promise on his win

Many Ghanaians in the comment section congratulated King Promise and noted they were proud of him.

Others also congratulated dancer Dancegod Lloyd for coming up with the viral dance challenge for Terminator that made the song successful.

See comments below:

faustinaowusuayeboah said:

Congratulations my king you deserve it

otu_aboagye said:

Hard work pays congrats

gladis__oficial said:

Bravo to @dancegodlloyd and @iamkingpromise

nutri_rush43 said:

Congrats @iamkingpromise ❤️

captainbwoyvevo said:

Masa e bi nungua boy fully Ghanaian so why saying Nigeria

yasinthegreat_ said:

make this make sense to me

quincy.bqs said:

he’s Ghanaian not Naija

tuphat_ahdeytunjhe_buttress said:

King promise is not from our dear country nigeria

pfifanti said:

this is what you get when you're rolling with Nigerias

FC Barcelona plays King Promise's Terminator in the dressing room

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Spanish football club FC Barcelona played King Promise's song inside their dressing room.

A video of the players walking into the dressing room with the speakers playing the song excited many Ghanaians as they congratulated the Ghanaian musician.

The video comes after the Barca team lost in a heated game with fellow Spanish team Getafe in La Liga. The game ended in a goaless draw.

Source: YEN.com.gh