Ransford Osei has left many in awe after he shared a video as proof that he is a family man

The former Kotoko player was seen in the video jamming to King Promise's hit song, Terminator

Many who saw the video commended him for being a responsible and caring father

Former Ghana Black Stars player Ransford Osei has left many in awe after a video of him and his kids enjoying a happy family moment went viral

Taking to TikTok, the video showed the u-20 World Cup winner in the living room of his home vibing to King Promise's Terminator hit song.

Ransford Osei flaunst kids Photo credit: @ransfordosei10/TikToK

As he jammed to the danceable tune, his young kids who intially were fixated on a video game, quickly noticed they were being recorded and waved at the camera.

They then moved closer to their dad and showed interest in what he was doing as some of them smiled and did hand signs.

The adorable video captioned, "My happiness" had raked in over 79 and 11 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were left in awe whereas other also pointed the striking resemblance the former Kotoko player shares with his son.

YEN.com.gh sample some comments.

Ibrahim Mohammed indicated:

this boy is foto copy

nanayiwah4 stated:

Photocopy

