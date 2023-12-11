A video of an Evangelist Suro Nyame detailing his experience with a young lady has caused a stir online

He revealed that he had to cut ties with the young lady due to the demands she was making

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video commended Evangelist Suro Nyame for being honest about the situation

Popular Ghanaian street preacher, Evangelist Suro Nyame has cut ties with a young lady he met and tried getting to know on a personal level.

The outspoken young man made the revelation in an interview with Zionfelix TV on YouTube.

Evangelist Suro Nyame blocks the number of Legon girl Photo credit: Zionfelix Tv/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Delving into details, Evangelist Suro Nyame said it all started after she took the number of the young lady at Legon after one of his evangelism programmes.

He admitted he and the young lady initially got along well until the she started making expensive demands.

"If it wasn't for that lady, I never knew that some wigs cost GH¢4,000," he told Zionfelix.

Unable to match to those demands, the Evangelist says he has blocked her number because he can not date a lady who is materialistic.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 20,000 views and 20,000 views and 40 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the video's comments section commended Evangelist Suro Nyame for being honest about the situation.

@kymanilionorder5802 indicated:

too much wisdom in one video

@commentreadersasociation4410 indicated:

Smart guy

@evejoe2005 reacted:

Thanks for this interview. It’s very enlightening. God bless u n ur household

@gabrielboateng4524 wrote:

am really impressed by the wisdom Suro Nyame has exhibited. so touched

@kojoboakye6883 added:

Such a great conversations

