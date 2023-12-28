The year 2023 has seen some Ghanaians achieve impressive goals that earned national and media spotlight

Wanderlust Ghana and travel enthusiast Shecanic made an expedition history with the Accra-London road trip

Here is a look at Ghanaian hodophiles and business owners who did extraordinary things in the year under review

Ghanaians are famed for being talented people who continue to distinguish themselves in various fields such as Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

Besides these areas, many have established careers and received recognition for excelling in other sectors.

Wanderlust Ghana, Shecanic, and 2 Ghanaians who did amazing things in 2023. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/@metrotvgh.

Source: Twitter

The likes of Kwaku Sylvester, a Ghanaian inventor from Asesewa in Ghana's Eastern Region, overcame financial obstacles to achieve his goal in 2023. Shecanic, known privately as Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei, also made 2023 history with the Wanderlust Ghana Accra-London trip.

YEN.com.gh has captured Ghanaians who did extraordinary things in the year under review.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

1. Ghanaian Kwaku Sylvester builds a whip

Kwaku Sylvester, a Ghanaian innovator and Asesewa native built a Jeep Wrangler prototype using his meagre resources. He tells YEN.com.gh that he made the whip out of locally found scraps.

''It took me a long time to build the car from scratch out of scraps. I relied on my own resources. All of the materials I utilised to construct the vehicle were purchased locally. Although there were some challenges initially, I was determined to achieve my goal,'' says Sylvester.

2. Wanderlust Ghana makes Accra-London road trip history

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, Wanderlust Ghana ended its epic 10,000km road trip from Ghana's capital, Accra, to London, UK. The group began the journey on Sunday, July 23, arriving at approximately 12:00 pm GMT (1:00 pm BST).

The hodophiles included Richard Anim, Kwadwo Saka, Kwame Peprah, Kofi Peprah, Kwadwo Prakah-Asante, Franklin Peters and his son Quincy, Joseph, Cyprian Ed, Kwabena Ayirebi and his brother Kojo and the only female, Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei, better known as Shecanic.

3. Shecanic makes expedition history

Shecanic was the only woman to embark on the Accra-London adventure with Wanderlust Ghana, ending her journey in Morocco. Her commitment to educating, training, and advancing women in the automotive and other male-dominated sectors remains solid.

''Shecanic wants to revolutionise the way people think about the motor industry. In Ghana, if a student does poorly in school, they are encouraged to learn a skill or become a mechanic; I wanted to reverse that narrative so that graduates could work in the industry,'' she tells YEN.com.gh.

4. Ghanaian Kwame Opoku Acheampong designs a humanoid robot

In addition to the list of achievers, Ghanaian Kwame Opoku Acheampong also built a humanoid robot that can walk and talk, which earned him a scholarship from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.

Humanoid robots are professional service robots built to mimic human motion and interaction, per Automate.

Nakeeyat, NSMQ Stars, and other students who made Ghana proud in 2023

Still on achievements, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's academic scene experienced a new generation of talented students breaking through the barriers and captivating hearts with their milestones.

Some of these prodigies showcased their brilliance in local contests, while others again placed the country on the global map by winning games, which earned the coveted trophies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh