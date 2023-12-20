Scores of Ghanaians have permanently relocated from Ghana to other developed countries for better living conditions

According to reports, nearly 4,000 nurses are among those who have fled the country for Europe and other destinations

YEN.com.gh profiles three Ghanaians who flew out of the country for greener pastures in the US, the UK, and Canada

Ghana's prevailing economic turmoil has compelled scores of its citizens to seek greener pastures in Canada, the UK, the US, and other advanced countries.

Several factors contribute to citizens' migration to these developed nations for better living conditions. Unemployment, underemployment, and the country's economic crisis are among the primary causes of people, including health professionals, relocating from Ghana.

The BBC found evidence that Ghana's health system is suffering as a result of a "brain drain." More than 1,200 Ghanaian nurses joined the UK nursing register in 2022.

Per the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), over 4,000 nurses left Ghana for Europe between January and July 2023, citinewsroom.com reports.

Aside from the health sector professionals, many people from diverse industries have departed the country's shores in search of a better life elsewhere.

YEN.com.gh highlights some individuals who made their travel experience or account public during their journey or after they left Ghana.

1. Ghanaian lady relocates to Canada

Abena Owusu, a young lady, documented her final moments in Ghana. She shared a TikTok video of herself preparing to board a plane at the Kotoka International Airport.

"May your passport be useful by the end of the year, if you believe, say Amen,'' the video's caption read on TikTok.

2. Ghanaian lady moves to UK

After arriving in the UK, a young Ghanaian lady cracked ribs online and shared her first impressions of her new destination. In a TikTok video, the lady @sandybest200, who was seen examining her belongings after landing, expressed happiness that she, too, had relocated to the UK.

"I came well prepared; I came with my picture frames, so that should tell you I am not returning now," she said on TikTok.

3. Ghanaian thanks God for finally leaving Ghana and arriving in US

A Ghanaian man, whose identity has not been revealed, made waves on social media after a heartfelt video of him thanking God for safely arriving in the United States went viral.

In the clip, the man calmly offered his prayers of thanksgiving to God before turning to look around at the gorgeous buildings and roads.

Ghanaian man says he was deceived into thinking living abroad is easy

Meanwhile, a young Ghanaian man regrets seeking greener pastures abroad. In a TikTok video, the man admitted that his perception of living abroad had yet to be met since he moved and wants to return home.

