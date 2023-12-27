A video of a West Ham fan speaking about Mohammed Kudus has gone viral online

The boy who was speaking in a post match interview tipped Kudus to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or

Netizens who saw the video were stunned with many commending him over his statement

A young West Ham United fan has tipped Mohammed Kudus to win the Ballon d'Or in 2024.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of West Ham Fan TV, the young fan who was reacting to Kudus' performances in recent games for the club believes the Ghanaian playmaker needs to be in the conversation of players most likely to win the award next year.

Quizzed by the interviewer whether Kudus would still be playing for West Ham next season, the boy was reluctant in giving a yes or no answer.

He admitted that Kudus is a very talented player hence would not be able to say for sure if he will still be at West Ham next season.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 39,000 likes and 70 comments.

Watch the video below

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video showered praises on the young boy.

@mustaphamuftawu917 indicated:

It may sound unreal to many, Mo Kudus winning the Bollon Dor in future wouldn't be a surprise to me at all,this kid has a great technical sight

@marklloyd5985 replied:

I’ve said it before, this lad is an absolute credit to his parents. Merry Christmas to all fans COYI

@TrueYarn indicated:

Am a Chelsea and Ghanaian but this kid got me watching this channel every weekend

West Ham travels to Ghana to watch Kudus

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a West Ham fan travelled from the UK to Ghana to watch Mohammed Kudus play for the Ghana Black Stars

This comes after Mohammed Kudus signed a five-year contract with West Ham.

In a video that went viral on X, the middle aged man was seen in a happy mood at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to him, he purposefully came to Ghana to watch the West Ham signee play.

