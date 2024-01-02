Mohammed Salah sets 2014 to a good start for Liverpool scoring two goals in their first match of the year

After one of his goals, the Liverpool striker ran to the advertising hoardings to celebrate

His decision to recreate Kudus' Premier League goal celebration has gotten many Ghanian netizens talking

On January 1, 2023, Liverpool FC edged over Newcastle FC in the Premier League after a 4-2 win.

Mohammed Salah played a significant role in Liverpool's first win of the year, scoring two goals, in the 49th and 86th minutes for the Reds.

The Liverpool player celebrated his significant strides over the Magpies by joining the explosive Mohammed Kudus trend.

Mohammed Salah celebrates like Kudus after first PL win

Mohammed Salah starts new year with Kudus's celebration

The Mohammed Salah-led win over Newcastle was a crucial step for Liverpool to regain its dominance in the English top flight as they returned to the top of the table.

Mohammed Salah couldn't hide his joy as he scored his 89th-minute penalty which came after his 150th Premier League goal scored in the same match against Newcastle.

The player celebrated his strides by joining the Mohammed Kudus trend. In a video, he was seen running to the advertising board for a sit-down after the goal.

After the game, the player shared a photo of him striking the iconic Mohammed Kudus pose on social media

His replication of Mohammed Kudus's goal celebration has gotten many GH fans talking as they anticipate the two players clashing on January 18th, 2023 for Ghana's AFCON game against Egypt.

Netizens react to Salah's goal celebration

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they drooled over Salah's replication of Kudus's goal celebration.

@Hothead45213593 said:

He Dey fear kudus but still we go score them wotowoto

@OboloAndoh wrote:

He is already sending a message to the Black Stars.... We are headed

@Day6Rich quizzed:

Is this gonna be his celebration, in case he scores against Ghana ?

@official_eddiek remarked:

Kudus influencing the PL

@SuroNipa_OmarhB added:

Ghana vrs Egypt. Kudus to sit or salah to sit

Westham fan retracts after predicting doom for the Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about a young Westham fan who couldn't stand the absence of Mohammed Kudus as AFCON drew nearer.

The fan who wanted Ghana to underperform so Mohammed Kudus could return to Westham's premier league duties has now retracted.

