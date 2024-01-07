A Ghanaian man diagnosed with progressive dysphagia needs financial assistance to undergo urgent radiation therapy

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba disclosed that Emmanuel Ohene's condition has deteriorated

The police added that he donated towards the medical procedure as he called on the public to support

Emmanuel Ohene, a deprived Ghanaian man diagnosed with progressive dysphagia, needs financial assistance to undergo urgent radiotherapy.

Per the Mayo Clinic, dysphagia is a medical term for difficulty swallowing. The condition has affected the patient's tongue, making life unbearable.

Ghanaian Emmanuel Ohene needs financial assistance for radiotherapy. Photo credit: Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba/WhatsApp.

In an interview with Ghanaian police officer Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba, he disclosed that Ohene's condition had worsened.

''I visited him at his home, and I can say his condition is bad. He can't speak. I presented GH¢2,500 to help with his surgery, but he still needs assistance from the public.

''I urge organisations and people who have the means to reach out to him to donate,'' Corporal Simon told YEN.com.gh.

Please donate via MoMo number O533775286 to support Ohene finance the total cost of GH¢15,400

Ghanaian Emmanuel Ohene needs support for radiotherapy. Photo credit: Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba/WhatsApp.

