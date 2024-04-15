A US soldier has taken to her TikTok page to bemoan an incidence of luggage looting she suffered at the Kotoka International Airport

The lady, known as Kiki NYC on TikTok, said she has had her luggage looted on three different occasions at the KIA

Consequently, Kiki NYC has advised the KIA staff to always do their luggage search in the presence of the owners

A female soldier in the United States Army has taken to social media to recount incidents of luggage looting she experienced at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The beautiful young soldier, known on her socials as Kiki NYC, says she has had her bags tampered with on many different occasions by the luggage check-in staff at the KIA on her numerous visits to Ghana.

Kiki NYC in her US Army uniform. Photo credit: kikinyctheboss/tIKtOK

Source: TikTok

She explained that anytime her luggage is handed over to her after checking in at the Ghanaian airport, she realises that some of her items have been stolen from her bags.

"This thing has happened to me not once or twice. It has happen to me more than three times. Sometimes, when you get to Ghana before your luggage is handed over to you , you would realised that your bag hass been tampered with and some items removed from it," she complained.

She said there was no way anyone could land in Ghana without having their luggage searched at the airport of their departing country for contraband or illegal substances, adding that even if the KIA staff still wanted to crosscheck, they ought to do so in the presence of the owners.

Video attracts reactions

Kiki NYC's video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on her TikTok page, kikinyctheboss, has attracted a lot of reactions from people, garnering over 7k likes and 214 comments as of the time of writing this story.

Some of the reactions have been compiled below

DeeDon-GH commented:

My sister sometimes when u transit through other countries before Ghana u will experience some of this this please check it out

student Vs Lecture also commented:

tell them, their all akronfo i have experience some before

kwame said:

and sometimes its happens here in ghana,,just make sure you bag is mostly rapped,,,and valuable in your hand luggage

Customs Officer & 2 Others Allegedly Steal Gold Bars Valued At Over $4.3 Million At Kotoka Airport

This issue of luggage looting at the Kotoka International Airport is not new.

Many travellers who have used the Kotoka Airport have complained of missing items and pointed accusing fingers at its workers.

Recall that YEN.com.gh reported that a customs officer and two businessmen allegedly conspired to steal a huge quantity of gold bars at the KIA.

The gold bars, which weighed about 75 kilograms and were estimated to cost over $4.3 million, were in Ghana in transit to Dubai.

Police say the three accused persons conspired to steal the gold bars purchased from Sierra Leone by two UAE citizens and one Australian citizen.

Source: YEN.com.gh