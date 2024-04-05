The world’s first living recipient of a genetically edited pig kidney transplant has been discharged from the hospital

In a statement, the Massachusetts General Hospital said Rick Slayman showed a remarkable pace of recovery

The historic health milestone, amplified in a post on Instagram by the hospital, sparked an outpouring of well-wishes and support for him

Rick Slayman, the world’s first living recipient of a genetically edited pig kidney transplant, has been discharged from the hospital two weeks after his operation.

A statement from Massachusetts General Hospital said he is recovering well and will continue at home with his family.

First living patient Rick Slayman with transplanted pig kidney discharged from hospital. Photo credit: Muhammad Aqib/@MassGeneralNews (X).

Source: Getty Images

Slayman expresses joy

In the heartwarming statement released by the hospital, Slayman expressed his heartfelt excitement about going home while stating that he wished it happened much earlier.

“... Now, it’s a reality and one of the happiest moments of my life,” portions of his statement said, per CNN.

Slayman, a 62-year-old manager for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, was diagnosed with end-stage renal illness last year. His doctors successfully performed a xenotransplant of a pig organ/kidney surgery for him.

His pig organ is the third xenotransplant into a living person, following the previous two transplants of hearts into living patients who had exhausted their other transplant alternatives.

Slayman’s successful surgery was amplified in a post on Instagram by the hospital, where many wished him well.

This comes long after a Ghanaian man identified as Edwin Provencal warmed hearts on social media after helping a man suffering from a mental health issue.

Netizens react to Slayman's milestone

The historic achievement of Rick Slayman has moved hearts as it generated an overwhelming wave of support under the post by @MassGeneralNews.

@Micha_DD said:

Thank you to the fantastic medical team and thank you Rick for your courage. You give us, who are waiting for a donor organ, courage and confidence! God bless you!

@cstrajean commented:

Congratulations and best of luck, Mr Slayman! Congratulations, @LVRiella and team!

@sabarivenus wrote:

Great news!! A very remarkable event in the field of renal transplantation.

@DrScottHadland commented:

Truly remarkable.

@SankaraJnr posted:

Congratulations to the team. Massive for the future of transplantation science.

@Juan_nuncio wrote:

Astonishing! This is a keystone in human history and medicine development!

@GarciaGallont said:

Wow… a remarkable landmark both for science and for the patient.

