The video of a Ghanaian barber opening up on his work in the UK has gone viral on social media

He explained in the video that barbers who are well versed in their craft make a lot of money

Many people who reacted to the video also shared opinions on the revelations made by the young man

A young man who recently relocated to the UK to work as a barber has opened up about his job and life in his new environment.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man answered in the affirmative a question by Zionfelix about whether working as a barber in the UK is a lucrative venture.

Despite having stayed in the UK for less than one year, he said barbers who are good at their job can charge a minimum of £30, equivalent to GH¢500, for a haircut.

With this, he said some barbers can trim about 15 people a day, adding that a good barber can earn £10,000 pounds in a month, equivalent to GH¢177,000, every month.

He also added that he owns a barbering shop in Ghana and would implement some of the things he learned to help grow the barbering shop.

Social media users to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions about the comment, with some commending the young man.

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

Barbers in Ghana also earn alot of money

bkyay99 commented:

it’s possible to get that amount as a barber in the UK

Saeed_Awwal indicated:

Masa baber is just £15 and some people give £20

Fripomg added:

This is easy to get it because me I used to barber in Leicester £ 22 so he can get it easy

Nana Koo stated:

I must ask your mansion and companies in Ghana.making 10k boi.

NanaMensah reacted:

I think this is his gloss salary.it includes a lot of deductions cos he even said he has three employees besides his bills

PALACE KNIGHTS FC added:

if he's working in a shop is a big fat lie especially in Luton nothing dey but Asians mainly. but if celebrity dey inside then yes with celeb lie lie

Ghanaian barber thanks Asamoah Gyan

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian barber has shown appreciation to the former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan for the impact he has made on his life.

He posted an old video where he was spotted trimming the hair of the former Sunderland and Al Ain striker.

In a show of gratitude, he confessed that the video changed his life as it opened doors for him and helped him move from a housekeeper to the chief executive of a business.

