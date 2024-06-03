A video of a Ghanaian man lamenting over how unclean some parts of the United States are has gone viral

In the video, which has since gone viral, he called out Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas for not showing these parts of the US in his video

Netizens who saw the post were enraged by the man's comments and criticised him in the comment section

A Ghanaian man has sparked outrage online after he shared a video showcasing the dirty parts of the United States.

The man in the video expressed his utmost disappointment in the people living in the community where he shot the video.

"This is New York and look at the filth," he stressed.

He further called out Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas for not highlighting some of these scenes in his videos.

Scenes in the video

The video captured a dirty environment, with leaves and plastic bags flying around. Rubbish containers were also sitting in front of people's homes.

He was utterly disappointed that people living in the big city of New York could not keep their surroundings clean.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Ghanaian man criticising US residents over dirty environments

His comments have been greeted with disdain by the online community. Many netizens were displeased with the comments and have called him.

@Richard Osei Tutu wrote:

"@USEmbassyGhana, pls help deport this guy, he doesn’t appreciate ur country."

@StonelessGh wrote:

"The rubbish is nicer than Kumasi."

@fawogyimiiko wrote:

"Where is the rubbish he’s talking about ? Ebe the the tree leaves wey fall k3k3 and it will be cleared soon so make he Comot."

@Kay Parker wrote:

"Who gave this guy a visa?"

@Richard Osei Tutu wrote:

"Them for deport u , the roads no good?"

@Miss Daniella Jay wrote:

"Why do some Ghanaians leave their country and take videos of developed countries just because they've found dirt??"

@bra_kobbie wrote:

"It’s better than Ghana anyways."

@Kobbystr wrote:

"This guy be kwasia."

Man calls Twene Jonas a liar as he proves with video that Ghana is cleaner than USA

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that A man was spotted in a video criticising Twene Jonas for constantly bashing Ghana.

He videoed many places in the Bronx that were engulfed with filth.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

