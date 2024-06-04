A video of Odartey Lamptey talking about his ex-wife and children has gone viral online

He said that he had never spoken to the children of his ex-wife after the issue but was ready to help them if he could

Many people who commented on the video showered praises on him for being able to withstand and overcome his ordeal

Former Black Stars footballer Eric Odartey Lamptey has again opened up on life after separating from his ex-wife.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Youtube, the former Aston Villa player during an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah was asked about his relationship with the children of his ex-wife.

Odartey Lamptey talks about kids of his ex wife Photo credit: @nii_odartey_lamptey/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He said after finding out that the children were not biologically his, he was advised by lawyers to seize all forms of communication with them.

Odartey Lamptey added that despite this, he would not hesitate to offer them support in the future if he finds himself in that situation.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 19 comments.

Watch the latest interview

Netizens react to video

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video commended him for the way he handled the infidelity of his ex-wife.

@mot-dfgOdartey'snted:

Odartey’s emotional intelligence is extremely high. Wow

@nanabuabeng2621 stated:

He needs to write a book so that we the young men can learn from him

@ayensumarkin96 reacted;

God bless you Odartey This man is really tough

@sarforo5I'm indicated:

I'm extremely grateful to God for the life of this man, Odartey. He showed great maturity in the difficulties heIt'st through. It's a big lesson for everyone that think twice before you act. God bless you and continue to give you happiness in life

@emmanuelantwi2250 replied:

This man is mentally great God bless him more and more

Ghanaian man admits cheating on his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian has admitted to cheating on his wife, who currently lives abroad.

In a video shared on TikTok by the user @David Verse Journey, the man publicly admitted to his infidelity, categorically stating that he has had extra-marital affairs in the absence of his wife.

He claimed that life in the past three years since his wife, Adwoa Mavis, travelled has not been easy as he feels very lonely.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh