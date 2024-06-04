Odartey Lamptey Opens Up On Ex-Wife's Children: "I Am Ready To Help Them In The Future"
- A video of Odartey Lamptey talking about his ex-wife and children has gone viral online
- He said that he had never spoken to the children of his ex-wife after the issue but was ready to help them if he could
- Many people who commented on the video showered praises on him for being able to withstand and overcome his ordeal
Former Black Stars footballer Eric Odartey Lamptey has again opened up on life after separating from his ex-wife.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Youtube, the former Aston Villa player during an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah was asked about his relationship with the children of his ex-wife.
He said after finding out that the children were not biologically his, he was advised by lawyers to seize all forms of communication with them.
Odartey Lamptey added that despite this, he would not hesitate to offer them support in the future if he finds himself in that situation.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 19 comments.
Watch the latest interview
Netizens react to video
Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video commended him for the way he handled the infidelity of his ex-wife.
Odartey’s emotional intelligence is extremely high. Wow
He needs to write a book so that we the young men can learn from him
@ayensumarkin96 reacted;
God bless you Odartey This man is really tough
@sarforo5I'm indicated:
I'm extremely grateful to God for the life of this man, Odartey. He showed great maturity in the difficulties heIt'st through. It's a big lesson for everyone that think twice before you act. God bless you and continue to give you happiness in life
@emmanuelantwi2250 replied:
This man is mentally great God bless him more and more
Ghanaian man admits cheating on his wife
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian has admitted to cheating on his wife, who currently lives abroad.
In a video shared on TikTok by the user @David Verse Journey, the man publicly admitted to his infidelity, categorically stating that he has had extra-marital affairs in the absence of his wife.
He claimed that life in the past three years since his wife, Adwoa Mavis, travelled has not been easy as he feels very lonely.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.