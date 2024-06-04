Former Ghana international has spoken about his infamous DNA saga with his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah

In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Odartey Lamptey revealed he nearly picked up a gun after realising their three children were not his

For him, it was only by God's intervention that he did not go on that path which could have landed him in jail

Former Black Stars forward Nii Odartey Lamptey has revealed how he was tempted to do the worse after discovering that the three children he had raised with his ex-wife were not biologically his.

Lamptey and his ex-wife Gloria Appiah separated in 2013 after DNA tests revealed that he was not the biological father of their three children.

His discovery caused the dissolution of their 20-year marriage and initiated a lengthy legal battle over Appiah's compensation.

Appiah sought to claim ownership of Lamptey's seven-bedroom house in East Legon as part of her alimony, but the Appeal Court dismissed her claim.

But the Accra High Court ordered Appiah to vacate the property and instead awarded her Lamptey's four-bedroom house in Dome, a car, and 200,000 Ghanaian cedis.

Odartey Lamptey recounts his initial reaction to DNA results

Speaking in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Odartey recalled he nearly pulled a gun after getting the DNA test results.

According to the former Anderlecht and Aston Villa forward, he had a gun in his car at the time but ultimately refrained from any drastic actions after considering the potential consequences for his future.

"Yes, I considered using the gun, but God spoke to me, and I have not touched it since. It was in my Tundra, but I chose not to do anything.

"I was devastated, but I remained patient, and that has brought me to where I am today. I believe it was divine intervention that stopped me from using the gun.

"I had to control my anger, or I could have ended up in prison. And I wouldn’t have my three children now. Sometimes, when you’re angry, you have to think twice before acting," he said.

Following his unfortunate episode with his ex-wife, Odartey Lamptey has remarried. He is now happily married to actress Ruweida Yakubu, with whom he has three beautiful children.

Odartey Lamptey overjoyed as his 1st child turns 10

Meanwhile, Odartey Lamptey has celebrated the birthday of his first biological child, Maliaki.

Maliaki turned 10 on Friday, May 31, and her father took to social media to share beautiful photos and a heartwarming message.

The photos and caption sparked many reactions on Odartey's page as fans joined him in wishing the girl well on her special day.

