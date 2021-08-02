Bwalya Katongo graduated from the University in 2014 but had never been able to secure a job due to unemployment

He regretted spending four years in the university only to come and sell charcoal to be able to provide for his family

The father of two graduated with a Bachelor's Degree of Arts in Library and Information Studies in 2014

Bwalya Katongo had lamented the unemployment rate in Zambia. Photo: Kennedy Gondwe.

Following an interview with Zambian journalist Kennedy Gondwe in June 2020, the Zambia Air Force offered Katongo a job and training.

On Friday, July 30, the father of two was one of the officers commissioned by President Edgar Lungu. He is now Lieutenant Katongo.

Selling charcoal out of desperation

Speaking during the interview with Gondwe, the father of two said his decision to start selling charcoal resulted from desperation and the need to provide for his family.

"Sometimes I even feel shy to show that I sell charcoal... but at the end of the day it is circumstances beyond my control," said Katongo.

"For me to sell this charcoal it means I have outstreched my hands," he added.

The news of Katongo becoming lieutenant was celebrated by Gondwe's fans and followers, who flocked the comment section to congratulate him.

Internet users congratulate new lieutenant

Kabuswe Musonda wrote:

"This is an excellent use of the power of the Media. Well done Gondwe."

Mumbo Lombe wrote:

"Positive media coverage, well done Ba Gondwe. Life touching and changing journalism. Bwalya Katongo, well done and all the best."

Chrispine Mulima wrote:

"This is what it means to use social media positively. Not otherwise keep up the good work, Kennedy Gondwe."

