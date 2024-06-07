The video of Ga Mantse speaking about his relationship with the Asantehene has gone viral

He opened up in an interview on the close relations the Asantehene has with past Ga Kings over the years

Many people who commented on the video commended the Ga Mantse for his humility and intelligence

The Ga Mantse is trending after he opened up during an interview about certain things many Ghanaians were not aware of about the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

It all happened after Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was asked about his time in Kumasi, where he spent close to 30 years.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Joy News YouTube page, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II revealed in his response that the Otumfuo also lived in Accra at one point in his life.

He took the opportunity to commend the Asantehene for maintaining close ties with previous Ga Kings.

"He also had an upbringing in Accra, lived in Dansoman, lived in Abelemkpe, and was very close to Nii Amugi. He had a steady relationship with Nii Amugi, and when Nii Amugi was not well, he visited him in the hospital. He was also a very good friend of King Tackie Tawaih III.

"He had decided, I think, that a relationship with the Ga Mantse was eminent because our people have created a certain kind of enmity" he stated.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked over 6000 views and 60 comments

Ghanaians react to the video

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video celebrated the Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

@FrankAnifori-ko4bq commented

Wow.. interesting conversation Nii Ga very eloquent

@FootballisinmyDNA-jo8us stated:

This King has really spoken well, i didnt like some of those Ga Chiefs but now i have a lot of respect for this man

@kevinpeters8762 reacted:

May his vision and aspirations be fulfilled. It’s high time GaDangbe unites and together we champion the development of GaDangbe Region and Ghana as a whole.

@senayakwesi4366 indicated:

Very grateful. History has not taught me much. I am a 69 young man

Ga Mantse exhibits keyboard skills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II put his prowess on display.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the revered King was captured playing some of his favourite tunes on the piano.

He played the famous Christian hymn 'How Sweet The Name of Jesus Sounds' among other tunes.

