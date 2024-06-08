A week-old baby has been reported missing at the Zibilla District Hospital in the Upper East Region

The midwife on duty at the time of the incident, Madam Zangina Grace said the mother left the baby in the care of a woman she met and became friends with at the hospital to shower only to return and not find her child and the stranger

Madam Zangina said the case has been reported to the Police who are working to find and apprehend the woman and rescue the child

Staff at the Zibilla District Hospital in the Upper West Region of Ghana are reeling in shock after a week-old baby was stolen in a very discomforting circumstance.

In a video sighted on TikTok by YEN.com.gh, a midwife at the facility, Madan Zangina Grace Wanindie, said the sad incident occurred a week after the successful delivery of the baby through Cesarean Section (CS).

Madam Zangina Grace, the midwife on duty Photo credit: @helentukaatey/TikTok

Upon the successful delivery of the baby, the mother, whose name was not disclosed, met two strangers, a woman and a man, at the hospital and became friends with them after a long conversation.

Having become comfortable around them, the new mother, decided to leave the child in the care of the woman to rush to take her bath.

However, upon her return, she could not find both her child and the woman, causing a pandemonium in the maternity ward of the Zibilla District Hospital.

According to Madam Zangima, the midwife on duty on the day the unnamed pregnant woman conceived, the strangers came to the facility on the pretext of visitation.

"These things, we have been hearing it from far, but today, we have experienced it and it has been very sad and worrying,"" she said.

Below is the video of Zangina narrating the sad incident on @helentukaatey's TikTo page

Madam Zangina said the case had been reported to the police for further investigation to find the woman and her husband, who are now the main suspects.

Appeal for CCTV cameras

Madam Zangina, in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, also called on NGOs and the governments to support the Zibilla District Hospital with security cameras and other equipment to prevent future occurrences of such situations.

"I think if the maternity unit we were having CCTV cameras and then we were having tight security around these people couldn't have left like that without anybody noticing them," she added.

She also advised visitors at the hospital to bear with them when they are prevented from seeing their relatives in the hospital during non-visiting hours.

