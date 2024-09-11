A Ghanaian lady is trending after she heightened efforts to find the father of her child

In a video, the woman who was on Oyerepa TV confessed to dating two men at the time of her pregnancy

Many people who commented on the video have shared opinions on the actions of the Ghanaian woman

A Ghanaian woman is tired of being a single mother and has made frantic efforts to find the father of her child.

This comes after she confessed to dating two men before she got pregnant and was unsure as to who was the biological father of her child.

She made this disclosure after she appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the woman lamented that after she got pregnant, the two men jilted her, a situation which forced her to raise her child by herself.

The woman no longer knows the whereabouts of the two men, adding that her child is now piling pressure on her, demanding to meet her father.

Ghanaians chide the woman over her actions

Social media users who took to the video's comment section have called out the woman for her act.

obaapa christy indicated:

"She's confused now eeiiii madam."

PSYCHIC_SD commented:

"Thank God you have realized ur mistakes."

Vera Adwoa Zomayi added:

"Just listen to urself."

EraO2 stated:

"Wa'dwen fi na ayɛ wo saa. wo moma sɛ dunsin, don't do any DNA for her

yaw dwarkwaa wrote:

"Get a DNA done, but how do you date two guys at a time"

GH man demands DNA from lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a middle-aged Ghanaian man was pained after discovering his girlfriend was legally married.

In a video on YouTube, the man said he had been dating a nurse named Jacqueline for the past eight years.

He said news of Jacqueline's infidelity was made known to him by her husband.

He now wants a paternity test to be done on one of Jacqueline's kids because of the semblance he has with that child.

