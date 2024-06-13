Former NSMQ star Dr Paul Azunre has weighed in on the Dutch passport versus PhD conversation

In an interview, the young academic provided a balanced perspective, arguing that both documents are equally important

He further lashed out at Mr Happiness, stating that he could do better with his Dutch passport than just mocking Ghanaians

Former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) star and a PhD holder, Dr Paul Azunre, has reignited conversations about which is more important, a Dutch passport or a PhD.

In an interview with TV3, the distinguished former NSMQ contestant contended that both documents are essential, depending on an individual's circumstances and aspirations.

Dr Azunre calls out Mr Happiness for mocking PhD holders Image credit: @Dr Azunre, Mr Happiness

Source: Facebook

However, he was displeased that Mr Happiness was mocking Ghanaians with his Dutch passport and condemning PhD holders.

Thus, he entreated him to refrain from disparaging either choice on social media, stressing that such decisions are deeply personal and should be respected.

"As long as you don't forget where you're coming from if you get a Dutch passport, then you can do something better than mocking your own people," he said.

Watch the video below:

His comments follow a recent debate on whether a Dutch passport is more important than a PhD.

The discourse was sparked by Mr Happiness, a Ghanaian national who recently naturalised to become a Dutch citizen.

In his argument, Mr Happiness stated that his Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD from any Ghanaian university.

His comments have since sparked conversations online, with many people jumping on board to express their views.

Netizens react to Dr Paul Azunre's comment

Netizens who saw the post were divided over his comment and took to the comment section to express their views.

@JohnBosco Akortia wrote:

"There isn't any mocking whatsoever from Kofi gabs. He is only revealing the ills in our system."

@Okatakyie Emba Dadzie wrote:

"PhD or Dutch passport: I don't know if I could've done the things I'm doing now if I didn't go abroad - NSMQ Legend, Dr. Paul Azunre. It means, he knows the system wouldn’t have supported him to achieve his dreams."

@Bronze Kwaku Yeboah

"This same people who will choose foreign Passport over PHD or degree keep sending their kids to private schools for better education isn’t that funny? I heard Mr. Happiness saying he left his house in Ghana so he can get better education for his kids."

"Obtaining Dutch passport doesn't mean you own the whole world": Kofi Gabs told to shut up

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Dutch old Borger, also a citizen, has asked Kofi Gabs to end his social media comparison between his Netherlands passport and PhD from Ghana.

In a video, the man, identified as Kofi Nyarko, said citizenship, which comes with a passport, can easily be revoked, unlike a PhD qualification.

Netizens who saw the video on social media disagreed with his views on the raging debate on PhD versus a Dutch passport.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh