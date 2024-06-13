A video of a Ghanaian woman expressing disappointment in Abigail's mother in the aftermath of Britain's Got Talent is trending

She called out the mother of the young dancer, accusing her of being a hypocrite and a snitch

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video were unhappy over issues that have popped up after Britain Got Talent ended

Maame Araba Smiley, a Ghanaian woman based in the UK, has expressed her disappointment in Abigail Dromo's mother following the aftermath of the Britain's Got Talent show.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Gossips24 Avenue, the middle-aged woman who was one of the hype persons for Afronita and Abigail during Britain's Got Talent called out Evelyn, Abigail's mother, in an interview.

Ghanaian woman calls out Abigail's mother Photo credit: @Britain's Got Talent/Facebook @araba_smiley @caleb feels.com/TikTok

Source: UGC

She recounted an incident in which Abigail's mother urged her (Maame Araba Smiley) and her daughter to spend the night in their hotel room, only for word to get out that their presence in the room had made her uncomfortable.

"She was the only person who knew about this, so I was surprised when word got out that my child and I spent the night in their hotel room, there I told her that she was a hypocrite after which I booked another room for the next two nights".

She admitted that ever since that situation, she has had a frosty relationship with Abigail's mom and even blocked her phone number.

Maame Araba Smiley also clarified that Abigail and Afronita have no issues, as has been speculated online.

She also lashed out at Kofi Mahama, a Ghanaian man in the UK, for his attempt to tarnish Afronita's image.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 50,000 views and 400 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section shared varied opinions.

@bettyjohnson1963 commented:

Afronita has a golden heart for Abigail, and she deserves her flowers.we are begging both parties to settle peace to help Abi&Nita relationship grow

@maryadu6944 stated:

Abigail is Afronita and Afronita is Abigail. Please, stop all these things. Afronita really loves Abigail and likewise Abigail. The way even Abigail looks into Afronita's eyes is so prize less. Don't let us separate them.

@ExhibitingMummysRecipes indicated:

I pray the relationship between Abigail and Afronita doesn't end they should sit and resolve any problems if there's any

@emmaesiwilson8239 reacted:

The parents of these kids don't want to pay professionals to manage these kids. All these short cuts is going to hinder these kids career.

Afronita set to have private dance lessons

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita had announced that she would conduct private dance lessons in London.

The invitation is open to all interested in learning how to dance from the talented entertainer.

This follows Afronita's successful stint on Britain's Got Talent.

Source: YEN.com.gh