A video of a young Ghanaian lady calling MTN's customer service to demand her birthday message has caused a stir online

In the trending video on TikTok, the lady was heard talking to a male call agent, reminding him that MTN had to send her a message on her birthday

Netizens who chanced on her video found it hilarious, as they thronged the comments section to react

A young Ghanaian lady has got people on social media laughing out loud after sharing a video of herself calling MTN to demand a birthday wish.

In a video making rounds on social media, the lady identified on TikTok as @itzfedy was heard on the phone calmly reminding one of the call agents of MTN, a male, that they had forgotten to send her a message on her birthday.

The beautiful lady Photo credit: @itzfedy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"It's my birthday, and you have not wished me. That's why I called to remind you to wish me a happy birthday," she was telling the MTN call agent.

The MTN call agent apologised on his company's behalf and proceeded to wish the lady a happy birthday while promising to ensure she received the message she was looking forward to.

The call agent later heaped powerful words of prayers to the appreciation of the birthday celebrant, who shouted "amen" in response.

"May God be with you, grants you a long life and shower his blessing on your endeavour," he prayed.

@itzfedy, being impressed by the MTN agent's prayers and birthday wish, thanked him for his kind words.

Netizens react to the lady's hilarious video

Netizens who came across @itzfedy's video found her encounter with the call agent hilarious.

Below are some of the reactions to the video.

@Quophy_yhpouQ said:

?Mbaaa ankasa I’m sure God is still thinking about why he created them. Eee!!! Trimu dɛ paaaa ni? imagine this this lady is your girlfriend/wife, you would have to stay awake till 12:00."

@Abena Boatemaa replied:

"Ooh say it again, I stopped talking to my guy because he forgot to wish me on my birthday."

@MarsTv Gh also said?

"The guy too get time waaa."

Ghanaian Woman prays for husband

In a related story, a Ghanaian woman celebrated her husband for surprising her on her birthday.

The lady, identified as Rasheeda, fervently prayed for her husband after he gifted her bundles of cash, cake and an iPhone.

Netizens who chanced on the video praised her husband for making his wife happy on her day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh