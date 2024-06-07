A video of a beautiful Ghanaian woman exhibiting her footballing skills has caused a stir online.

In a video, the lady juggled a round object on her feet for several minutes without touching the ground

Many netizens who chanced on her video were amazed by her talent, asking if she plays football professionally

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has left many in awe after she exhibited her incredible footballing talent.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady, identified on TikTok as @wenawotei1 was spotted showing her ball control skills, playing juggles or what many call "totals" in the Ghanaian local parlance, with a small rounded object.

The young lady, wearing a straight, long army-green coloured dress, played the object for several minutes with her two feet, left and right.

As @wenawotei1 kept playing the totals, another lady's voice was heard in the background of the video, urging her on.

"Today, we are taking you way back.There is no exercise better than this but you you all have stopped. We are remembering the past," the other lady was heard saying.

Judging from the way @wenawotei1 juggled the rounded object for several minutes without touching the ground, one may not be wrong to suggest that she was once a talented footballer. This is because of the football drill she flawlessly exhibited, considering that the small size of the rounded object was not one any random person could easily drill.

Netizens asked if she was a footballer

Netizens who chanced on her video were amazed by her incredible football skills, with many simply admiring her sheer beauty.

Below are some of the reactions to the video, which had raked in over 29.6k likes and 1355 comments, as of the time of drafting this report.

@kobbyking23 said:

"Do you still play soccer ?? Kindly reply me thanks."

@Wenawotei replied:

"No I don’t play."

@QWESI Samuel also said:

"have u been footballer before eeii."

@Success had this to say:

"who thought you how to do that wowww."

Wenawotei replied:

"Mom."

@tupaq45 commented:

"She is now the new captain for my football team."

Ghanaian woman displays nice football skills, blames mom over her inability to become a professional

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported previously that a middle-aged woman sparked an emotional reaction online after opening up about how her dream of becoming a professional footballer player was cut short.

In a trending video, the woman who appeared to be struggling financially revealed that she was a good footballer back in the day and was considered a bright prospect by many.

She added that football scouts were ready to send her abroad to play football as a professional, only for her mum to block the move.

