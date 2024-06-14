A video of Ghanaian dancer Afronita and her family having a good time abroad has surfaced online

The viral online video captures the young lady in a vehicle with her mum, brother and kid sister

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

Renowned Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronita, has made her first online appearance amid the alleged feud between her family and Abigail's.

Viral reports indicate that a feud exists between her family and that of her protégé, Abigal Dromo, following their appearance on Britain's Got Talent.

Despite the viral reports, Afronita's camp has not commented on the matter although Abigail's family has publicly responded to the claims.

Nonetheless, a video of the young, talented dancer having a great time with her family has surfaced online.

In the viral video, Afronita is captured in a vehicle with her mother and two siblings: a handsome brother and a beautiful sister. She calls them by name, and they wave at her camera.

The video has since gone viral with over 3,000 views, 3,409 likes and 119 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Afronita flaunts family in UK

Netizens who saw the footage were impressed and took to the comments to express their views.

@immakwart wrote:

"This is what we call let them say."

@Ohemaa kyem wrote:

"Afronita maame don't mind anyone U kn the best for Ur daughter a proud mother niee gye WO two."️

@Black beauty wrote:

"Awwww.Maame wie y3 guy."

@Abigail B wrote:

"Aaaahhh Mama Nita is making my day."

@honeystar wrote:

"Beautiful family proud of u guys."

@Juliana wrote:

"Mama Nita. I love ur energy."

@MKB wrote:

"The best family ever .you pull them down they keep moving."

@Ella levelx wrote:"

"Eeei I've been watching it saaa, love the mummy's reaction."

@Riri wrote:

"Eeiiiiiiii you are already speaking British slang .I can't stop laughing oooo.You have made my day you guys.I can sleep well tonight oooo wooaw. I just love you guys."

