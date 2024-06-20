A German lady has shared her impression of Ghana after travelling across the country visiting tourist sites

She said having crisscrossed the country, she could say without a shadow of a doubt that Ghana has bad road networks

The young lady said she nearly fell off a tricycle while on one of the terrible roads in the country.

A young German woman who recently visited Ghana has shared her impression after touring some parts of the country.

While praising many things about the country, the white young woman said she dreads driving on the roads in Ghana.

Speaking in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the yet-to-be-identified lady said she had travelled extensively across Ghana, visiting tourist sites and could attest to the country's terrible road network.

"Driving your roads is like dancing. Please Improve on your roads. Everyday, Everyday, I'm shaking, it's like falling out. We shake, we almost fall out of the Pragya," she said.

The white lady, consequently, pleaded with Ghanaian authorities to fix the road networks across the country.

Netizens react to her video

Her comments sparked a flurry of reactions among Ghanaians on social media. Some of the reactions to the video are compiled below.

@Efyah Mimi said:

"Which type of dance?"

@Kalysha Baby replied:

"panlogo dance."

@Tajudeen Sulemana also said:

"We have already chosen Ghana card over roads, so Madam can get non-citizen Ghana card. We move."

@Suraj Boss commented"

"Ghana don't have bad names, but roads I agree with you."

@LaudBzzl

"when they are laughing at us about it, that's the one we respond to paa."

@Mrs Kojowaa also commented:

"Dancing paaaaaaa."

@pendulum had this to say:

"she is not a pure German. her English accent is very local. she either grew up here or she was born in Ghana."

