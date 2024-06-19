A video of a Ghanaian couple cruising in Pragya has created a buzz on social media among netizens

The young couple were spotted inside a tricycle while waving at some onlookers by the roadside

Ghanaians who saw the trending video online were amazed by their unique wedding

A newly wedded Ghanaian couple have sparked wild reactions on social media after they were captured on video cruising in town with a convoy of tricycles, locally referred to as Pragya.

The young couple were spotted standing inside a nicely decorated pragya while waving at well-wishers and onlookers by the roadside.

The young couple in the pragya ride Photo credit: @_trending_news/TikTok

In a video sighted on TikTok by YEN.com.gh, the yet-to-be-identified young couple were hailed by the onlookers, who seemed impressed by the simplicity and uniqueness of their wedding.

One of the onlookers shouted "Okada aware3," which means Pragya marriage, upon seeing the fleet of tricycles following the young couple.

Commentaries in the comment section of the viral video suggested that the couple were based in Kumasi.

Netizens wish them a happy marriage

The video of the young couple, posted on TikTok by @_trending_news, attracted a lot of reactions from netizens, who thronged the comment section to wish them well.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the video which had raked in over 10.2k likes and 555 comments, as of the time of drafting this report.

@Yeboah Bismark521 said:

"this kind of marriage don't normally collasp."

@Europeans replied:

"yh,is not money love but real love."

@Frankosky also said:

"Best wife ever. God should bless them. Marriage is about understanding and love."

@Mr Peterson commented:

"do what you can afford."

@Nana Quame Antwi also commented:

"this kind of marriage keep long than the V8 and co."

@afuaserwaa299 had this to say:

"okada aware3 killed me."

@user342714560802 reacted:

"The woman is really understanding because eiiiii like the shyness and pressure will make me vanish."

@Joy also reacted:

"Beautiful congratulations."

Ghanaian couple's simple and affordable wedding goes viral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian couple's simple and affordable wedding ceremony, devoid of decorations and extravagant attire, has gone viral.

The couple, opting for regular clothes and slippers, exchanged vows in the presence of a few witnesses, possibly family and friends.

The modest wedding, costing only GH¢1500, resonated widely online, with many praising the couple's emphasis on the genuine essence of their union over lavish celebrations.

